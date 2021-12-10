KEYSER, W.Va. — Cancer patients in Mineral County will have a treatment option closer to home with the opening of the WVU Cancer Institute at Potomac Valley Hospital.
Officials gathered to celebrate a ribbon cutting for the new facility Friday. Hospital President and CEO Mark Boucot said it would be able to accommodate six patients at a time when it begins operations next month.
Boucot, who also serves as president of Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, listed some of the ways he's seen staff at Potomac Valley work to improve the hospital since he came on board four years ago.
Average wait times have been reduced from six hours to mere minutes, Boucot said. At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, PVH was the only area hospital to never have to divert patients from their care, he said.
In additional to the cancer center, WVU Medicine Potomac Plaza, a 30,000-square foot specialty care facility located in a nearby shopping center will soon be constructed, which Boucot credited to the hospital's relationship with the university health system. In addition to urgent care and specialized services, that facility will feature the region's only foot and ankle surgeon.
All of that pales in comparison, however, to the cancer institute partnership, Boucot said.
"I could probably just drop the mic today, because one of the most incredible organizations is partnered with this hospital to open up a cancer institute here," Boucot said. "Our patients won't have to travel. It's incredible. This community needs this."
"We all know that a cancer diagnosis brings a certain amount of fear and panic to those that receive it, and to the families and the friends of those that are receiving it," said Dr. Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, the director of the WVU Cancer Institute. "... This partnership with Potomac Valley is just one example and a tremendous example of how we're going to be able to commit to and to reduce some of those stressors."
The institute operates 11 centers, Hazard-Jenkins said. Later Friday, officials at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its new WVU Cancer Institute.
Keyser's facility will offer infusion and oncology services. "There are certain aspects of cancer care that can and should be delivered closer to home," Hazard-Jenkins said.
"While we wish you didn't need us, and we hope you don't need us, for those that do, we want to make sure that we have a commitment to you and to that community," Hazard-Jenkins said. "... If you travel to Morgantown, it's not the easiest thing. I fully acknowledge that. I'm somebody who doesn't like twists and turns particularly. I can't imagine doing that after two, four, six hours of chemotherapy. When we can provide those things with the support system that is so important for everybody to make it through this diagnosis, we should feel obligated and will provide them services."
WVU President E. Gordon Gee said the university's health care system serves about 80% of state residents.
"If you think about the three elements of what the university is about — education, health care and prosperity — you can't have a great state unless you have a healthy population," Gee said. "What that means is the fact you have to have access to great health care. That means you have to be able to be well taken care of. It means you have to have good surgeons and good doctors, and good folks who are taking care of you in the health system itself. We have that.
"We're not simply about opening a center or taking care of our cancer patients," he said. "That is important. We're about opening up doors of hope and opportunity, and we're doing that today."
