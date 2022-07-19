KEYSER, W.Va. — Plans for upgrades at WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital may soon receive a boost in the form of federal funding.
Rep. David McKinley (R-W.Va.) included a request for $1.1 million for facilities and equipment for the hospital in a recent community project funding request submitted to the House Committee on Appropriations. The project was one of 13 that the congressman submitted for consideration.
Receipt of the funds is dependent on votes to approve the funding.
PVH spokesperson Christian Brooks said via email that the requested funds would assist with renovating space in Potomac Plaza for a new clinic.
"WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital was selected by Congressman McKinley for a proposed project of $1,100,000 in Community Project Funding to assist the hospital in renovating the available empty space at Potomac Plaza, that will be used to house a new specialty clinic," Brooks wrote. "Services such as pain management, expanded cardiology, a prospective dermatology practice, and others will be located into this specialty clinic upon its completion. The project will help bring new specialty services to Mineral County, reducing the need for residents to travel long distances for medical care. This project will continue to further the mission of WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital to provide the care needed in our community.
"The project will require major renovations to the Plaza and, once the funds are awarded, will take approximately one year to complete the full project of around 10,000 to 12,000 square feet," Brooks wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.