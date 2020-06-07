'Power in unity': Vigil honors George Floyd

CUMBERLAND — Unity, the need for change and the mourning of lives lost too soon were the main underlying currents of a candlelight vigil held Saturday night on the downtown pedestrian mall in honor of George Floyd.
The event was the latest in a string of demonstrations across the region, and one of many that has been conducted nationally and internationally in memoriam of the Minnesota man who was killed in May when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, per video footage of the incident.
Since then, Chauvin and three other officers present at the time have been charged in connection with Floyd's death, and protests have sprung up all over the map. While other areas of the country have seen unrest and disorder at their events, small protests in Cumberland, Frostburg, Oakland and Keyser, West Virginia, have been peaceful.
The most recent vigil, held at the intersection of Mechanic and Baltimore streets, was no exception. Folks began to assemble around 8 p.m., just ahead of the event's scheduled 8:30 start. Some bore signs, and others wore "Black Lives Matter" shirts and similar apparel. People continued to mill in throughout the evening, and some passing motorists expressed their support with honks or statements shouted from the window as they passed.
The vigil began with a bagpiper playing the dirge "Flowers of the Forest," as the organizer, LaVale resident Ellen McDaniel-Weissler, explained is customary of funerals and memorials. The evening's gathering, she said, was to honor Floyd's life and death "at the hands of rogue police officers."
Bishop Kenneth Watkins of Souls Won Outreach Cathedral in Cumberland delivered a eulogy for Floyd.
"Today I stand up against racial injustice," Watkins said. "Not only racial injustice, but all injustice is inexcusable. I know what it's like to be mistreated like at work, on your job, attacked for ... the color of your skin. I also stand here tonight knowing I have friends of other races I can count on. ... There's power in unity. In honor of George Floyd's memory, let's join forces this evening for racial equality."
Tifani Fisher, of Metropolitan A.M.E. Church in Cumberland and the Allegany County branch of the NAACP, said she'd speak "from the heart," rather than relying on prepared remarks.
A born and bred resident of the county, she loves the town, Fisher said, and her country, "but my heart is broken, and it's been broken for a long time."
Fisher is a mother of six, including two sons, and has frequently opened her home to other black youth. As such, she said, she's no stranger to the tough conversations that come as they get older and notice disparities in how they're treated compared to their white peers.
"For 14 years, my son and his best friend have been the same," Fisher said. "They played together, he calls me mom, he calls his mother mom. Having those conversations breaks my heart. Watching that eight minutes and 46 seconds breaks my heart. But my spirit is filled up in this community right now, because I have seen people come together in this small town that is so often looked at as just being racist ... and I've seen us over the past week come together over just a Facebook message and stand up for something that is wrong and stand together in unity and come up with ways to fix this.
"As you remember George Floyd, remember the young black men in this area," Fisher said. "... Let's think about those young black men that are afraid of the police officers here, when we have police officers that I grew up with sitting at my dinner table, and yet that uniform still has to make me question their heart. I've got brothers on that police force, brothers I share the same family with, that watched grow, but still in 2020 I have to teach my sons and daughters to beware. That has to stop. ... but this is where hope starts."
Local activist and musician Ian Robinson also gave off-the-cuff remarks. Robinson acknowledged the roller coaster of emotions he has felt since Floyd’s death, ranging from terror to sadness to, currently, just being “tired of going through the same thing over and over and over and over again. ... Enough is enough.
“I’ve had a lot of friends who are white reach out and ask how they can get involved, and I’m thankful for them,” Robinson said. “… To be an ally, you must listen, empathize, educate, protect and repeat. … But most importantly, after this is over, please, I’m asking you to not let this die. Keep participating. Keep pushing forward.”
Halfway through the vigil, attendees observed a moment of silence that lasted the length of time Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck. Some folks, including an older man who used a cane, took a knee for the duration or a portion of the time; more people seemed to kneel as the lengthy quiet continued. Just shy of 9:10 p.m., the bagpiper broke the silence to play "Amazing Grace," with the crowd joining in to sing.
Local political figures were also present and represented at the event. Robin Summerfield of U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin's office read remarks that the senator shared earlier in the week, and both Cumberland Mayor Raymond Morriss and Councilman Eugene T. Frazier were present and spoke at the event, as did the city's chief of police, Capt. Chuck Ternent.
"I think Cumberland has shown during these tragic times what a strong, passionate, united community we truly are," Morriss said. "This prayer vigil gives us the opportunity to again unite as a community and express our grief for George Floyd, and hopefully in some way comfort the Floyd family. It also allows us to express our feelings to all of those who have suffered injustice and who have suffered racism. We must come together as one community and demand a new standard. We must do our part to establish equality so we can make progress toward unity."
The local response over the course of the last few weeks, Morriss said, is evidence of the high quality of the community.
"Are we perfect? No," Morriss said. "Is our police department perfect? No. But I can tell you this, we have a very good police department. I'm very proud of them. I believe them to be very well-trained and very well-supervised. But we will be working with you going forward and communicating with you our efforts to ensure this type of event never has to happen in Cumberland, Maryland."
Frazier echoed the mayor's sentiments about the police department before beginning his remarks.
"His death has put a new light on how blacks and other minorities are unfairly treated and many times killed by police officers who don't value their lives as much as they do white Americans," Frazier said. "My heart goes out to (Floyd's) family, and all the other families whose sons, daughters, fathers, moms, aunts, uncles and cousins have been killed by police officers who violated their oath to protect and serve. While most police officers do a good job, there are some that don't, and they need to be brought to light and made to pay for their failure to treat all Americans equally."
Ternent said he appreciated the community's united front, and said "what happened in Minneapolis was unacceptable and unjustifiable."
"What happened in Minneapolis is not what the police profession stands for," Ternent said. "Officers are held to a higher standard. I want you to know the men and women of the Cumberland Police Department are committed to respecting, as well as protecting, all of you. Although this event didn't happen here in our neighborhood, it did hurt our reputation, and our relationship we have with our community. ... All of our officers' hearts do go out to everyone affected by this incident. ... I look forward to working with the community for healing, to making it the safest, happiest community we can."
Local NAACP president Carmen Jackson capped off the evening's speakers, delivering impassioned remarks from the version of herself she identified as the "Carmen who's going to keep it real" that drew more applause than any other speaker.
In speaking with Morriss Friday, she said, "I told him we can't start the healing yet. We've got to tell our story, we've got to tell what's been happening to us as black people all our lives."
"I'm not trying to tear Cumberland down, but I have to live a life as a black person everywhere I go," Jackson said. "It does not change. I'm suffering. I'm stifled. I can't always get out the bed lately. I'm filled up. You're looking at a mother who is mourning the loss of her son, and her son ain't even dead. That didn't happen tonight. It's been going on for a long time. I'm not here to indict anybody, but it's important we all tell our stories, because so much has been shot down. When you speak up and you're the only black in the room, the only black in the institution, you're told you're out of line, shut up, sit down, be quiet. That ain't democracy. I think my important is just as important as anyone else's. Ain't nobody on earth's opinion more important than mine, and I know you feel the same way."
Jackson spoke of the fears and trials she lives with as a black woman and mother. She shared stories of being called racial slurs while campaigning for local office, of being fearful of certain neighborhoods, of having to have those perennially challenging conversations with her children about race and justice.
She was fearful of coming out that evening, Jackson said, as she recently lost her brother to the COVID-19 pandemic, but despite her hesitance felt it was imperative to urge people to come and "let it out, puke it up, get it out."
"What should I tell my children who are black? ... Every day I fear that call, the final call, just because he walked in the wrong store, was walking with a white girl," Jackson said of her son. "... Who gives you the right to decide to kill someone for a cigarette? We've got to take it back, folks. We've got to clean up our house. We've got to get it in order. And you know how you do that? Vote. ... You have a voice. That is your voice. You don't have to be violent."
A Juneteenth march will also be held on June 19, beginning at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cumberland.
