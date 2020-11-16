CUMBERLAND — Nearly 200 residents in Allegany County remained without electrical service late Monday morning as First Energy's Potomac Edison crews worked to restore outages caused by high winds that ripped through the region Sunday evening.
At 10 a.m., there were 202 customers out of service in Allegany County, including 114 at Frostburg, 25 in Cumberland, 28 in Corriganville and 30 in Lonaconing.
Only a few customers were reported without electrical service late Monday morning in Garrett County and the West Virginia counties of Mineral, Hampshire Morgan, Hardy and Preston.
Repairs to restore services to affected locations were expected to be completed by late Monday, according to First Energy website information.
For latest information on electrical service disruptions, visit http://outages.firstenergycorp.com/mdwv.html
