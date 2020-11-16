CUMBERLAND — Nearly 500 residents in Allegany and Hampshire counties remained without electrical service at daybreak Monday as First Energy's Potomac Edison crews worked to restore outages caused by high winds that ripped through the region Sunday evening.
At 7 a.m., there were 240 customers out of service in Allegany County, including 114 at Frostburg, 25 in Cumberland and Corriganville, 41 in Lonaconing and 32 at Flintstone.
In Hampshire County, West Virginia, an estimated 230 residential customers remained out of service, including 91 at Augusta, 55 at Romney, 49 at Three Churches, and 30 in the Slanesville and Levels areas.
Only a few customers were reported without electrical services at first light Monday in Garrett County and the West Virginia counties of Mineral, Morgan, Hardy and Preston.
Repairs to restore services to affected locations were expected to be completed by late Monday, according to First Energy website information.
For latest information on electrical service disruptions, visit http://outages.firstenergycorp.com/mdwv.html
