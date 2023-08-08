CUMBERLAND — Potomac Edison crews continued efforts to restore electrical service Tuesday to 350 residents in Allegany County and 75 in Garrett County and hundreds of homes and businesses in nearby West Virginia counties.
Thunderstorms with high winds downed utility lines poles and tree limbs throughout the region early Monday afternoon. There were no preliminary reports of injuries.
The George's Creek area of Allegany County reported numerous trees and lines down with nearly 80% of Lonaconing residents without power shortly after the storm moved through.
Volunteer fire companies responded to numerous emergency calls to 911 dispatch centers in Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties where the predicted storms prompted a series of severe thunderstorms watches and warnings along with a tornado watch.
In West Virginia, there were 581 customers reported without service at 8 a.m. in Grant County along with 459 in Preston County, and more than 200 residents in Hardy and Pendleton counties, according to the FirstEnergy website detailing outages.
