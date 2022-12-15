Power outages, rough travel as ice storm slams region

CUMBERLAND — Thousands of area residents were without power and travel was difficult in some areas Thursday morning as a much-anticipated ice storm coated the region.
“We are dealing with some issues,” Sarah Myers, Garrett County communications coordinator, said. A quarter-inch of ice was measured at 4 a.m. at the State Highway Administration facility at Keysers Ridge, she said.
Precipitation started to fall just after midnight Thursday across the region; most area school systems had already canceled classes for the day.
An ice storm warning issued by the National Weather Service remained in effect until Thursday night. That advisory predicted accumulations from one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch of ice for areas below 1,000 feet and one-quarter to one-half inch for higher elevations. Sleet could total an inch, especially near the Maryland-Pennsylvania border, the weather service said.
Power outages caused by falling ice coated trees and utility lines left nearly 5,000 Potomac Edison customers in Hampshire County, West Virginia, without electricity at 11 a.m. Most of those outages were in the Augusta area. Earlier Thursday, more than 8,000 customers in the county lacked electricity.
In Garrett County, just over 700 customers were without power, about 350 in Mineral County, West Virginia, and 160 in Allegany County, at 11 a.m.
Several roads in Garrett County were closed because of the fallen lines. “Those roads will remain closed until the power lines are de-energized,” Myers said.
In Allegany County, fallen utility poles and lines closed Douglas Avenue in Lonaconing, where more than 100 customers lost electrical service.
Hazardous travel conditions caused several property damages accidents in Allegany County but no injuries were reported, according to Roger Bennett, deputy director of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
“Pretreatment of state roads by road crews have kept the roadways open,” he said.
Snow emergency plans were placed in effect at 8 a.m. in Allegany County and just before 6 a.m. in Garrett County, according to Maryland State Police.
