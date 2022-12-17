CUMBERLAND — Power outages persisted around the area Friday in the wake of an ice storm that at one point left the majority of Potomac Edison’s customers in Hampshire County without electricity.
More than 9,000 of the utility’s 16,433 customers in the West Virginia county were without power Friday morning, according to the Potomac Edison website. That included the county 911 center, which was operating on generator power, said Emergency Services Director Tad Malcolm.
Elsewhere, more than 1,100 Allegany County residents — mostly in Frostburg and Little Orleans — and about 900 Garrett County residents — the majority in Oakland — were without electricity Friday afternoon. The Garrett outage forced Crellin Elementary School to dismiss early.
Also hard hit was Hardy County, West Virginia, where nearly 2,700 customers lacked electricity late Friday afternoon. Scattered outages were reported in other counties throughout the region.
The weight of mixed frozen precipitation caused some trees and power lines to fall, leading to the outages. The icy weather also contributed to a series of vehicle accidents, including separate overturned tractor-trailers on Interstate 68 east of Cumberland.
Malcolm credited first responders for “putting in a lot of tireless hours” during and after the storm.
Restoration crews were making progress against the large-scale outages, said Hannah Catlett, a spokesperson for Potomac Edison parent company First Energy.
“Potomac Edison has restored power to nearly 18,000 customers that were impacted by the severe wintry weather affecting our West Virginia and Maryland customers,” she said by email. “Since we began our restoration efforts, ongoing weather conditions have hindered our crews and have resulted in new outages.”
Catlett said 39 line workers from Potomac Edison’s sister utilities and contractors joined the restoration effort Friday in hard-hit areas, including Hampshire County.
The effort was evident, as by late afternoon Friday outages were significantly diminishing across the region, including by about 3,000 in Hampshire County.
“Crews are currently working to restore customers as quickly and safely as possible,” she said, adding the majority of customers were expected to be returned to service Friday, with some restored by late Saturday.
Malcolm said a warming shelter opened Thursday at Romney Fire Hall closed that night due to a lack of occupants.
“Hampshire County residents and citizens are really resilient and don’t like to leave their homes in most cases,” Malcolm said.
Still, Christ Community Church in Augusta opened a warming shelter Friday morning and Malcolm said the county would open others if needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.