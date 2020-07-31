CUMBERLAND — More than 650 Potomac Edison customers in Cumberland were briefly without power Friday afternoon.
An alert from the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services just before 1 p.m. reported the outage had been reported to Potomac Edison and a crew was headed to work to restore service to the affected area.
At 1:20 p.m., First Energy reported 654 customers out of service in the city, but by 1:45 p.m., that number was zero.
Radio traffic from the county 911 center indicated the outage possibly stemmed from a problem at a Cumberland substation.
The outage reportedly prompted alert of a Cumberland Fire Department crew to a service call regarding an elevator at the Gateway Building on the Cumberland mall.
