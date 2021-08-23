outage

A Cumberland Police officer directs traffic at Green Street and U.S. Route 220 Monday afternoon after a widespread power outage left about 7,000 Potomac Edison customers in the Cumberland, LaVale, Corriganville and Ellerslie areas without electricity. A Potomac Edison spokesperson the outage was due to an issue with a subtransmission line. Power was restored to most customers within about an hour and a half.

CUMBERLAND — Nearly 7,000 Allegany County residents were without electricity for about an hour and a half Monday afternoon following a widespread outage, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.

In Cumberland, about 4,400 Potomac Edison customers on the north and west sides of the city were affected, according to city police. Officers directed traffic at intersections where signals were affected.

About 1,900 were without power in LaVale, 350 in Ellerslie and 235 in Corriganville.

Will Boye, a Potomac Edison spokesman, said the outage was due to an issue with a subtransmission line. He said crews were working to determine what caused the problem.

