CUMBERLAND — Hunter Raines dried his freshly shampooed steer, Benelli, and talked of the goal that comes with caring for an animal in preparation to let it go.
Raines, 14 — a member of the local 4-H Livestock Club who serves on the Junior Barn Committee — was at the Allegany County Fair & Ag Expo Monday to get ready for a beef judging and showmanship event.
The fair’s 4-H livestock sale, which gives students an opportunity to turn a profit on the animals they raise, begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
“It’s exciting but bittersweet because you have to say goodbye,” Raines said.
Billie Stickel of Bedford County, Pennsylvania, leads the 4-H Livestock Club.
“The kids are fantastic,” she said.
“They take care of their animals all year long,” Stickel said of livestock maintenance that requires attention including proper nutrition, cleanliness and halter training.
Students in 4-H gain a strong work ethic, leadership skills, self-discipline and confidence, she said.
“It’s rewarding to watch how far they come,” Stickel said. “It just makes my heart melt.”
Her daughter, Cassidy Stickel, 19, was 8 years old when she started showing lambs in 4-H.
Today, the former 4-H member studies dental hygiene at Allegany College of Maryland, and continues to exhibit sheep and goats year-round.
“I show across the country,” Cassidy Stickel said of state and national competitive events. “It teaches you a lot of hard work and responsibility, and it’s fun to win.”
Jessica Mellon is a 4-H senior agent associate at the University of Maryland Extension’s Allegany County office.
Students ages 5 to 18 had a chance to participate in a 4-H livestock evaluation contest at the fair on Monday, she said.
“These are skills that they need to have to be successful,” Mellon said.
She talked of various local 4-H clubs that include students from Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
“We actually have a pretty diverse farming population,” Mellon said of the region.
Allegany County Farm Bureau President TR Robinette, who is also a member of the Ag Expo board, has been the livestock auctioneer at the fair for more than 40 years.
“We have really good support from the local community as far as businesses who have supported us over the years,” Robinette said.
“There is an extremely dedicated ... board of directors with 4-H and the Ag Expo who work diligently for the community and for the youth,” he said.
“It really holds a spot in my heart,” Robinette said.
