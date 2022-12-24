CUMBERLAND, Md. — Folks turned out at the Allegany County Animal Shelter last weekend to both meet four-legged friends and help support them even after Christmas is over.
The shelter has hosted “Presents for Paws” ever since being incorporated as a no-kill shelter 12 years ago. Shelter manager Patty Collison and executive director Tina Rosa both said that in addition to being a holiday celebration, the event helps them obtain much-needed supplies that support them well into the new year.
This year, Collison said, they also collected presents during the event to give to the dogs and cats housed at the shelter that they open for the animals on Christmas Eve so the pets can celebrate, too.
Shortly after the event started at 11 a.m., a crowd had already started rolling in and the donation table was filling up with food and toys.
The time of year might compel folks to be a little more generous, Collison said, but the shelter is fortunate to be supported by a giving community year-round. That’s a blessing, she said, as they work to support the 400 cats currently housed there, as well as all the dogs.
“With our community, all I’ve got to do is put a post out. The other day, we needed cat food and I put a post up,” Collison said. “We must have gotten 50 boxes from Chewy. During Presents for Paws, people are really generous and they bring all kinds of things.”
“For a lot of people, this is like a family tradition, too,” Rosa said. “They bring their kids out with them, and this is their thing.”
Volunteer Ashley Kimble is one of the folks who looks forward to the annual event. While her kids weren’t with her this year, she said, they worked together to gather donations for the pets.
A lifelong animal lover, Kimble said she began volunteering at the shelter as soon as they opened up for volunteers after shifting to the no-kill model.
Kimble said she appreciated getting the chance to see how many people in the community come together “to help build a stockpile for our animals.”
“It’s my favorite. I love seeing everybody come through the door,” Kimble said. “It’s not about presents. It’s about giving back to the community.”
