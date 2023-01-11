CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Preston County man was recently found guilty of his role in a methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and heroin drug distribution operation that spanned from Mexico to Monongalia County, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of West Virginia.
Greg Snider, 63, of Bruceton Mills was found guilty by a federal jury after a four-day trial. Prosecutors said Snider used his residence in Bruceton Mills as a hub for drug distribution and rented vehicles and hotel rooms to assist with the illegal activity.
Snider faces up to 20 years on prison for each of the two counts.
The FBI's Northern West Virginia Drug Task Force in partnership with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force investigated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.