CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Preston County man has admitted to drug and firearms charges, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
David Day Deberry, 34, of Terra Alta, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon.
Deberry reportedly admitted to working with others to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine from February 2017 to June 2018 in Harrison County and elsewhere. Deberry, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior conviction, admitted to having a .45-cal. pistol in January 2018 in Marion County.
He faces at least five years and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $5 million for the conspiracy charge and 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms charge.
