MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Preston County man was sentenced Monday to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for sending pornography to a minor, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.

Joshua Armstrong, 26, of Terra Alta, pleaded guilty in October to one count of transfer of obscenity to a minor. Armstrong admitted to sending obscene material to the minor under the age of 16 in Preston County in August 2016.

West Virginia State Police investigated.

