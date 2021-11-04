CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Four Preston County residents are accused of staging a vehicle accident, faking injuries and filing false insurance claims, according to U.S. Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld II.
Charged in an eight-count indictment were Cynthia Miller, 36, of Newburg; Dustin Miller, 41, and Markitta Miller, 28, both of Reedsville, and Stacey Moreland, 34, of Tunnelton.
The crimes allegedly occurred from March to July 2019 in Taylor and Preston counties.
They each face up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.