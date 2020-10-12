OAKLAND — A Preston County woman is awaiting trial after she was arrested on a drug distribution charge during investigation of a trespassing complaint, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
Daleena Lee Hinebaugh, 27, of Terra Alta, was charged Friday with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana), possession of a controlled dangerous substance, destruction of property and trespassing.
Hinebaugh is awaiting trial after posting bond for her pre-trial release, police said.
Deputies reportedly located and seized unspecified quantities of methamphetamine and alprazolam in addition to drug paraphernalia.
