OAKLAND — A traffic stop and a K-9 drug scan Saturday in Oakland led to the arrest of a Preston County, West Virginia, woman on drug charges and a passenger in the vehicle who allegedly failed to appear in district court, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
Brenda Dawn Shiflett, 40, was arrested by Garrett County deputies on charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia before she was jailed to await a bond hearing.
Shiflett was also taken into custody on two bench warrants issued by Allegany County for alleged failure to appear in court.
Police also arrested Derek Staffan of Oakland for failing to appear in Garrett County District Court before he was jailed at the Garrett County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.
Police said a search of the vehicle by a K-9 drug detection team led to discovery of a quantity of suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia during the traffic stop on Broadford Road.
