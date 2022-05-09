KEYSER, W.Va. — While some have been recruited, Mineral County Clerk Lauren Ellifritz said Friday that she was still shy of the 120 poll workers needed for Tuesday's primary elections.
During last week's meeting of the Mineral County Commission, Ellifritz told the board she was roughly 50 people short of the 120 needed to man the county's 24 voting precincts. On Friday, Ellifritz said she'd closed the gap a bit: Six workers showed up for a training on Friday morning. She also said that afternoon she was hopeful more would show for a class in the evening.
"I hope we get enough yet tonight," Ellifritz said.
Tuesday's election will determine whether three incumbent candidates on the Mineral County Board of Education retain their seats.
The three incumbent candidates — President Lara Courrier, Vice President Mary Jane Baniak and Terry Puffinburger — have all filed for reelection. Former board member William “Butch” Wahl has also filed to run in the county’s first magisterial district, along with Harry R. Copen and Matthew Hansford in the third district. Bret Ridgel of Fort Ashby has filed to run as a write-in candidate in the third district.
State law deems that no district may have more than two representatives. Current members Donnie Ashby and Tom Denne, who respectively represent the first and second magisterial districts, aren’t up for reelection this year.
No new candidates filed in the second district, which Courrier represents. Puffinburger and Baniak represent the first and third districts, respectively, placing Wahl in competition with Puffinburger for the seat. However, if two of the three candidates in the third district are elected, a candidate from either the first or second district would not be, although that district would still retain representation on the board since Denne and Ashby’s seats are not affected.
Ellifritz and Circuit Clerk Krista Johnson Dixon, both Republicans, are running unopposed for their seats. Conservation District Supervisor Kent Spencer did not file to run again; the sole candidate for that office is Brian Dayton of Ridgeley.
Thomas Golden, Charles “Dutch” Staggs and Charles Von Hagel are running for the third magisterial district county commission seat that will be vacated by Dr. Richard “Doc” Lechliter, who is not seeking office again after serving on the board for 12 years.
In the state’s 14th Senatorial district, which includes Mineral County, James Lough of Keyser, Angela Iman of Mount Storm, William J.R. Keplinger of Moorefield, Stephen Garth Smith of Old Fields and Jay Taylor of Grafton, all Republicans, have filed to run, along with Democrat Amanda Jo Pitzer of Thornton.
Democrat David Boden and incumbent Republican Gary Howell have filed to run in the state’s 87th Delegate district, and Republicans Austin Iman of New Creek, Keith L. Funkhouser of New Creek, Rick Hillenbrand of Romney and Stephen A. Smoot of Old Fields have filed in the 88th.
Polls open Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
