SHORT GAP, W.Va. — The Mineral County Board of Education will vote on whether to approve former Frankfort Middle School Principal Julie McBee's resignation during its meeting next week.
Per the agenda distributed Thursday afternoon, McBee's resignation was submitted April 7. The board will also vote on whether to confirm Kevin Shupe as the school's acting principal when they meet Tuesday. If appointed, Shupe, who is the school's assistant principal, will serve until the role is filled.
Last month, McBee reportedly refused to let students leave campus when their parents arrived to pick them up from an after-school dance. Students didn't have to sign a permission slip to attend the function, which was slated to end at 5:30 p.m.
Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said he was aware of the incident during a March 16 board meeting, and that an investigation was underway.
When reached for comment Thursday, Ravenscroft said via email he could not comment on personnel matters, including resignations.
"Regarding the dance incident," he said, "the investigation was completed and necessary steps have been taken to, among other things, ensure improved communication between the school and its stakeholders."
