CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Police is continuing investigation into an April 29 accident on eastbound Interstate 68 that killed 62-year-old city resident Wendell Johnson.
The 5:15 p.m. crash severely injured a second person and caused minor injuries to a third. Two others declined medical treatment.
Police said the mishap occurred when a tanker truck operated by Andrew Lewis of New Jersey failed to negotiate a curve near the Allegany Medical Marijuana Dispensary. He struck a compact car and a tractor-trailer. The driver’s side of the car was pinned under the tanker truck.
Neither truck driver — Lewis and Ray Walker of Arizona — were injured. According to police, speed was likely a factor and Lewis was likely at fault.
Johnson was pronounced dead after he was taken by ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland.
Cumberland Police have interviewed several people who witnessed the crash, according to Capt. Chuck Ternent, who was recently appointed as the chief of police.
“We are still compiling evidence and, once completed, will consult with the state’s attorney to pursue appropriate charges,” he said.
Forensic analysis of evidence is also being awaited as part of the investigation.
The crash scene reportedly covered a half-mile stretch of the highway and closed the eastbound lanes from LaVale to Cumberland until late morning the following day.
