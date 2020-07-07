KEYSER, W.Va. — Students in Mineral County will receive free meals this coming school year at all schools, Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft told school board members on Monday.
Touting the “good news," Ravenscroft said the meals will be provided through the federal Countywide Community Eligibility Program, administered through the Department of Agriculture for low-income districts.
In making the announcement, Ravenscroft thanked Becky Schneider of the school system's Child Nutrition Program and Aaron Hendrickson, attendance director, for their efforts in making the program happen. He also thanked the members of the board for their support.
“Providing free meals at all schools was one of our main goals for this year," Ravenscroft told the Times-News. "We recognize the impact of healthy meals on the development and growth of our students and want to make sure all students could be provided breakfast and lunch at no charge. We also understand the burden of meal costs for some families — we are proud to make sure our families will have one less bill to worry about.”
During Monday's meeting, Ravenscroft also discussed school reopening plans, saying the West Virginia Department of Education has delayed use of a toolkit due to personnel changes at the state government level. “Any plans will be discussed with staff and stakeholders prior to finalizing the reopening of schools,” he said.
In addition to the free meals announcement, the meeting included the board's post-election reorganization with Donald Ashby taking his first-term seat as did incumbent Tom Denne, who was reelected to a second term. Lara Courrier was reelected as president and Mary Jane Baniak will again serve as vice president.
