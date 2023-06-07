CUMBERLAND — Highway officials in western Pennsylvania and Maryland are reviewing options that would eventually connect upgrades made to U.S. Route 219 in both states.
An update on the progress on Route 219, as well as U.S. Route 220 in Cresaptown, was given by officials Monday during a Zoom meeting hosted by The Greater Cumberland Committee. TGCC has been the lead advocate for improved north-south access for Western Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
“We know there is so much happening with these projects, so thank you for keeping us all on track,” said Jennifer Walsh, executive director of TGCC, at the meeting.
Steve Moore, senior design associate with Stantec Consulting, said a major step was met on the Route 219 project on Friday when a federal notice of intent for the project was submitted and accepted.
“That was a major milestone for us,” said Moore. “It was supposed to be in by mid-June timeframe and it was published Friday in the federal register, so we are right on course for that. That starts the two-year clock to receive the record of decision for the project.”
Moore said the next steps are preparing an environmental impact statement.
“Notice of intent generally says we intend on preparing an environment impact (report) on what the project is and what we intend on doing with the planning process,” said Moore.
Property owners will be notified of the environmental work taking place, according to Moore.
“We notify them of the project, that they may see folks on their property doing non-invasive items such as identifying wetlands and bat habitat,” he said. “With changes made ... we’re required to look for threatened or endangered bat species.”
The project, which has been completed in sections over the past several years, is an ongoing effort to create a modern north-south, four-lane highway in the Appalachian region of Western Maryland and Pennsylvania.
Earlier this year, PennDot earmarked $136 million in its 12-year transportation plan for Route 219 improvements leading to the Maryland border at Grantsville.
Moore said an alternative analysis is also being conducted to determine the best way to connect Pennsylvania’s improvements with Maryland’s work, adding officials in Pennsylvania and Maryland having been coordinating on the project.
“With the various interchanges and intersections in the Maryland area, we are working closely with (Maryland and Pennsylvania officials) to determine what type of connection would be appropriate, so we are keeping those lines of communication open,” Moore said. “Over the coming months we hope to focus in on a number of preferred options.”
The meeting also included an update on improvements in Cresaptown at the triangle created by the intersection of U.S. Route 220, Warrior Road and state Route 53, known as Winchester Road. The congested area, a main artery to some of the area’s largest employers, has posed challenges to motorists and first responders navigating the route, officials said.
Last year, nearly $11 million was designated to improve the triangle in Cresaptown.
“We fully funded the Cresaptown improvements late last year in our Consolidated Transportation Program,” said Matt Baker, deputy director for Maryland’s State Highway Administration. “That was a big step forward. We had completed planning but we needed that additional funding to move to the next step, so not only have we funded design, but also funded right-of-way and construction. So right now it is a matter of keeping momentum going forward.
“The big change we will see will be the turning movement — the reopening of Maryland 53 between Warrior Drive and Route 220 to two-way traffic,” he said.
Currently, motorists traveling north on Brant Road cannot turn left on Winchester Road to travel west toward LaVale. Motorists must turn right and take Route 220 to join Warrior Drive while navigating two traffic signals.
“It’s pretty exciting,” said Scott Pomento, acting director for the SHA office of design. “Our next milestone is going to be a preliminary investigation. That is scheduled for early 2024. That is what we are currently working for.”
Following that investigation, Jeff Davis, design chief with MDOT, said next will be addressing drainage, including stormwater flow, along with base mapping and routing of utilities.
