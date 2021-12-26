CUMBERLAND — The first round of awardees for Project Restore includes nine Allegany County properties and four in Garrett County. The $25 million economic recovery initiative provides financial incentives for small businesses and commercial developers to revitalize vacant retail and commercial space.
A total of 144 businesses in 23 jurisdictions will receive $3.6 million in rental subsidies and $7.2 million in business operations grants over the next two years.
In Allegany County, eight retail spaces to receive grants are Adrian Marie Management LLC, Baker Babes, Epic Enterprises LLC, Historic Frostburg, LG’s Pizzeria, Paloma Liefstyle Co. LLC, Sandstone Primary Care LLC and Swing LLC. Zmedia Corp. will receive a grant for retail/office space.
In Garrett County, Aquatic Center Inc., The Floor Store LLC and GRAZE will receive grants for retail space and Sunrise Sanitation Services Inc. for office space.
“Despite the unprecedented challenges caused by the worst global pandemic in more than a century, the entire mission of our state government continues to be keeping Maryland open for business,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “Project Restore is allowing us to drive further investment to our communities, revive our towns and support jobs and economic recovery.”
Project Restore is administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The department offers rental grants and operational grants to help offset startup costs and incentivize commercial investment in vacant spaces. The program has received more than 800 applications requesting more than $75 million. An additional round of approved applications is expected to be announced in early 2022. The program is closed for additional applications.
“Project Restore is one of many initiatives in Maryland’s recovery from the pandemic, and it’s playing a key role in the revitalization of business and commercial areas in our communities,” said DHCD Secretary Kenneth C. Holt.
For more information on Project Restore, visit dhcd.maryland.gov/ProjectRestore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.