CUMBERLAND — City officials have compiled a list of recommended projects totaling $809,500 to be considered for funding under the Community Development Block Grant program.
Applications are gathered each year largely from nonprofits to submit for block grant funding administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“Each year the entities are urged to submit an application package for funding consideration,” said Lee Borror, senior community development specialist.
Borror said the projects “contribute to the well-being of the community.” She said the main areas of focus for the 2021 grants are economic development, housing and homelessness.
The list will be put out for a comment period that ends April 17.
Borror said CDBG is gap funding only.
“We don’t pay 100%, but it helps the organization to continue to operate. The grants really help communities with infrastructure and services,” Borror said. “For example with services, if someone has rent to pay and medicines they need to pay for, it can make that decision not so dire for folks.”
The recommended projects are categorized under public facilities and infrastructure and total $592,300, administrative functions at $130,000 and public service needs $87,200.
The top request among infrastructure projects is the Baltimore Street Redesign Project at $402,700. Other requests include Constitution Park playground rehabilitation for $65,000; an HVAC project at YMCA’s Gilchrist Building, $54,000; Fort Cumberland Homes sidewalk project, $50,000; and a sidewalk project at South Penn Elemetary School, $20,600.
One project is recommended under administrative needs, which is $130,000 and covers salaries and indirect costs for fair housing projects.
A total of 10 projects are recommended under public services, including the HRDC Homeless Prevention Program, $25,000; the Family Crisis Resource Shelter, $10,500; and two Associated Charities’ programs — a short-term prescription program, $9,000, and a long-term program, $5,000.
Other services projects submitted are the Jane’s Place Inc. program for abused children, $7,900; Targeted City Foot and Bike Patrols, $5,000; Area Health Education Center West Emergency Dental Access, $8,000; Family Junction, $7,000; YMCA transitional shelter, $3,842; and the Office of Housing Opportunity Homeless Program, $6,000.
The list of recommendations will be presented at an April 7 meeting of the mayor and City Council along with other 2020-2024 consolidated HUD draft plans, which are available on the city’s website under CDBG in the Department of Community Development.
Comments can be directed to Borror at lee.borror@cumberlandmd.gov or 57 N. Liberty Street, Cumberland, MD 21502.
Follow staff writer Greg Larry on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.