CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Potomac Highlands Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force, has recovered a large amount of property during the course of a theft investigation conducted over the past several months.
Anyone who has had their vehicles, garages or homes broken into in Cresaptown, Bel Air subdivision, Rawlings, McCoole, Westernport, Lonaconing or Mineral County, West Virginia, areas within the last year is asked to contact Senior Deputy Grimm so that items may be returned to their rightful owners.
Anyone who has not yet reported a theft is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency to file an initial complaint and reference Allegany County Sheriff’s Office case A2020-08189.
Grimm can be contacted at rgrimm@alleganygov.org.
