CUMBERLAND — While the city is reportedly in good financial shape right now, grant funding will be critical for the future.
Details of the city’s proposed fiscal 2024 budget were presented by Cumberland Comptroller Mark Gandolfi at the mayor and City Council’s work session Tuesday.
The document contains a few changes since it was discussed last month, including the addition of some staffing, and projections for fiscal 2025 through 2028.
According to the proposal, “no sewer or property tax rate increases” are recommended, but water and trash fees will rise by 10%.
The sewer fund projects a net loss of $2.1 million, but maintains a strong cash position of $12.4 million.
Cash deficits of $175,000 for trash and $1.5 million for water funds “are not adequately covered with cash balances,” the document states.
Expenses include roughly $14.8 million for public safety, $2.9 million for public works, $767,000 for recreation and $2.2 million for community development.
The proposal anticipates rising costs for general inflation, employee health care and electricity, fuel oil and natural gas.
It shows a general fund revenue budget of $31 million that includes roughly $13.8 million for taxes, $8.5 million in intergovernmental funds and $4.4 million for financing transfers.
“We’re projecting a good year,” Gandolfi said.
The assessable property base is expected to increase by 2.96%.
“That’s fabulous,” he said and added that the increase is the second highest since 2012.
The proposal calls to maintain the existing tax rate of $1.0595 versus a constant yield rate of $1.0309.
According to the Maryland Department of Assessment, “the constant yield tax rate is simply a property tax rate that, when applied to new assessments, will result in the taxing authority receiving the same revenue in the coming taxable year that was produced in the prior taxable year.”
By keeping the same rate as fiscal 2023, the city will gain $271,000 in revenue.
The city’s project funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal law passed in 2021 to provide economic relief due to problems caused by the global pandemic, was $9.6 million, of which $2.3 million has been expended.
Staffing changes include added positions for the police department and city administration.
Geographic information systems and forester positions were eliminated with work being absorbed by other departments.
Grant money, which requires substantial time to secure, will be needed for ongoing projects.
Under the proposal, the water fund shows operating expenses, which includes repairs and maintenance, of more than $8 million proposed for 2024, and increases annually to a forecast $8.9 million in 2028.
“We have to pursue more grant funding to make sure we can do these projects,” Gandolfi said.
According to the proposal, in March the city’s bond rating was upgraded from A to A+, which reflects recent sizable increases in operating reserves that mark “a critical resilience consideration given the city’s limited economy and stagnant revenue growth prospects.”
The city has generated general fund surpluses “in five of the past seven fiscal years ending fiscal 2022,” the document states. “Solid spending flexibility and a low long-term liability burden also factor into the rating.”
The budget ordinance is planned to be adopted by July 1.
“This is a budget that you should be extremely proud of,” Gandolfi told the council.
