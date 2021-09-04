CUMBERLAND, Md. — Allegany County government has secured a $185,000 grant through Maryland’s Program Open Space to help fund the proposed Willowbrook Outdoor Wellness Center.
“We are thankful there was another pot of money from the state this year that we could place this project under,” Adam Patterson, county director of public works, said at the Aug. 26 Allegany County Board of Commissioners meeting.
The county is partnering with Allegany College of Maryland to develop approximately 24 acres of unused land at the north end of the campus sports fields adjacent to Cumberland Country Club property.
The Willowbrook Outdoor Wellness Center will be a community-based, multi-generational recreation facility where people of all ages, abilities and interests can come to enjoy a variety of outdoor activities, Whitney Patterson, county project manager, said in an email to the Times-News.
The proposed center is expected to consist of outdoor learning areas that will be used to educate the public about local ecosystems and forestation. In addition, it will include an extension of the existing 1.5-mile walking track, a fishing pier along Evitts Creek, grass and an artificial turf soccer/football fields, an outdoor fitness/kinetics court, along with associated access roads, parking areas and maintenance buildings. All facilities will be Americans with Disabilities Act compliant and accessible.
The outdoor wellness center is currently under design with the first phase of construction scheduled to begin as early as summer 2022 with completion expected in the summer of 2024. The total estimated cost of the project will be $2.5 million. Funding sources include the National Park Service, Department of Natural Resources, Project Open Space and Allegany County capital funds. Land donations are being made by ACM.
“Allegany College of Maryland is pleased to partner with Allegany County government for this important community project,” said David Jones, ACM vice president. “We look forward to continue to work with them as plans are be developed. It takes a lot of time to pull all the pieces together and Adam Patterson and his staff done an incredible job of helping this project become a reality.”
“The planning of this project is the result of a survey posted for residents in Allegany County to request what recreational accommodations they would like to see developed in the county,” said Whitney Patterson. “As a result, many of the facilities to be constructed as part of the WOW Center will be the first of their kind within the community.”
She said the center has been evaluated through an environmental assessment process to ensure the potential for negative impacts can be avoided through planning and design of the facility.
“An important component of the project is the conservation and improvement of the ecological value of the current land,” said Whitney Patterson. “The existing 24 acres have been used for agricultural purposes with minimal development in the last 100 years. The proposed development will yield a positive impact with creating buffer areas along the boundary of Evitts Creek to sustain a natural waterway by adding a natural filtration system, protect the stream banks to prevent erosion, create new habitats, conserve natural water and lessen the amount of pollution in the creek.”
