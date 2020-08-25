Protests spread message of sustainability in support of USPS

CUMBERLAND — “How many times in your life have you received something through the postal service that brought you joy?” said Ellen McDaniel-Weissler, a local activist and writer who helped to coordinate a Save the Post Office protest in Cumberland on Saturday.
Similar protests were held in small towns and major cities across all 50 states calling for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and President Donald Trump to properly fund and operate the United States Postal Service.
Over recent weeks, it is has been reported that 671 high-volume sorting machines have been decommissioned by the Postal Service without the intention of them being replaced. Other measures, including the removal of hundreds of blue mailboxes and changes to post office hours, have contributed to the slowdown of mail delivery, which has been documented since early July, according to the House of Representatives Oversight Committee.
For McDaniel-Weissler and others who attended protests held in Frostburg, Oakland and McHenry, their participation isn’t just a response to the perceived politics at play related to the USPS, but an effort in community building and reconciliation.
“Somewhere about 98% of the response to the 18 or so of us that were there was positive and supportive,” said McDaniel-Weissler. “A few people came up and talked to us, too. Alarmingly, though, there were some who didn’t even know why we were protesting. There seems to be a lack of knowledge about what is happening with the USPS.”
As the presidential election approaches, advocacy groups and state election boards have become concerned that these measures will hamper absentee and mail-in voting, prompting the Maryland Board of Elections to bump up the mail-in ballot application deadline from Oct. 27 to Oct. 20.
In response to the public’s concern over these measures, the House of Representatives returned to session last week in order to hear testimony from DeJoy, and to pass a $25 billion bill that seeks to reverse the operational changes that are impacting mail delivery.
Kenny Braitman, a local blacksmith and farmer, said that people he interacted with at the Frostburg protest seemed to be divided into Republican and Democratic camps.
“Two guys in particular approached me and tried to talk politics with me,” said Braitman, “so I engaged with one and told him, ‘No, I am one of you. We are one.’ I tried not to talk so much about the post office, but to use the occasion to find common ground.”
Braitman is passionate about the United States Postal Service, nonetheless. As a veteran of the Vietnam War, he lost both of his legs during his second overseas tour as an enlisted Marine. During Saturday’s protest, he held a sign that read, “The VA uses mail for meds and leg parts.”
“For me, this is all about the funding and sustainability of the post office,” said Braitman, “we need to get away from talking about sorting machines and talk about how important this agency is. My goal always is to get people to think for themselves as a community rather than to see us divided, and this protest was an opportunity for me to do that.”
McDaniel-Weissler echoed Braitman’s call to consideration.
“The United States of America needs the USPS because of the services it provides year-round, especially to the elderly and our veterans, and particularly during a pandemic when there are so many relying on the post office for medications and food delivery,” she said.
The Frostburg protest drew a crowd of up to 20. Local historian Albert Feldstein traveled to Garrett County on Saturday to document the events there. He reported that 30 to 35 people attended in Oakland and 15 to 20 people in McHenry.
