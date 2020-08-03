CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Public Service Commission announced Tuesday that a hearing will be held Aug. 11 on a proposed solar energy facility near Frostburg.
The virtual hearing will accept public comment on a plan by Point Reyes Energy Partners, LLC to build a 19.84-megawatt solar generating facility in the vicinity of Cabin Run Road near U.S. Route 36.
Known as the Jade Meadow Solar Project, the facility is to be constructed on 113 acres owned by the Allegany Coal and Land Company, which had previously been used as a surface coal mine. The project also includes an optional 6.4-megawatt energy storage component.
The energy generated by the solar photovoltaic generating facility will be sold to the general regional grid.
The Allegany County Board of Commissioners announced its intention to support the project during a July 9 meeting. The board sent a letter to the PSC signed by all three commissioners.
“We believe the project is of great importance to Allegany County and will contribute to both our workforce and our tax base in the future if successful,” the letter read. “We also feel this is an excellent use of a previously mined tract of land that will benefit the citizens of Allegany County for many years to come.”
Point Reyes has applied for a certificate of public convenience and necessity from the Public Service Commission requiring a hearing including public comment.
“Right now it is empty land, so now you have something on it that is taxable,” said Jason Bennett, interim county administrator, earlier this month. Bennett said the project will yield construction jobs with workers also needed to maintain the facility.
The PSC hearing, to be conducted by Chief Public Utility Law Judge Ryan C. McLean, will begin at 7 p.m.
Members of the public who wish to speak at the hearing should register by sending an email to psc.pulj@maryland.gov by noon on Aug. 10. The virtual hearing will be held through Cisco WebEx video conferencing platform and participants will receive an email with the link. The hearing will be simultaneously livestreamed on the Maryland PSC YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2X6wLiP
Written comments will be accepted until Dec. 5 by using the commission’s online public comments portal, instructions for which can be found at: https://www.psc.state.md.us/make-a-public-comment/. Comments should reference Case. No 9643.
Written comments referencing the case may also be sent to Andrew S. Johnston, Executive Secretary, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 16th Floor, 6 St. Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21202.
