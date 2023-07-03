CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold a public comment hearing on the $48.5 million electricity rate increase requested by the Potomac Edison Co. on July 10 at 6:30 p.m.
Public Utility Law Judge Jennifer J. Grace will preside over the hearing in Frederick. A virtual link to the hearing will be set up at Allegany College of Maryland, Continuing Education Building, Room CE 12-14.
The hearing will begin with a presentation by Potomac Edison and the other parties to the case, followed by an opportunity for members of the public to comment.
Potomac Edison provides services to 285,000 Maryland customers in Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery and Washington counties and 41 municipalities. The company says it needs the additional revenue to cover expenses to replace and enhance its distribution system infrastructure.
Written comments can be sent at https://www.psc.state.md.us/make-a-public-comment/ or to Andrew Johnston, Executive Secretary, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul St., 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202. Reference Case No. 9695.
