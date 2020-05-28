Public pool openings get green light from governor

CUMBERLAND — With warm weather upon us, the cool respite of a local public pool would be a great way to spend a day.
Where there was uncertainty as to when, or even if, public pools will be allowed to open this year due to public health concerns brought on by COVID-19, on Wednesday Gov. Larry Hogan announced that starting Friday, outdoor pools can reopen at 25% capacity.
In the interval between initial closures and Friday's state-allowed reopening, local parks and recreation departments have been keeping things ready to get going in a timely manner.
The pool at Constitution Park remains closed. And as for a potential reopening, so far that's still to be determined.
"We, of course, will not be open for the weekend," said Diane Johnson, director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Cumberland. "We have no water in our pool and the health department still has to do an inspection. It takes about two to three days to fill our pool. We don't even have a target date on it. It's going to be a bit."
But in the meantime, the city continues to do maintenance — running pumps, cleaning the liner — it would have done regardless and is conducting interviews with potential employees.
The 25% capacity number on Constitution Park pool under Hogan's order is 416 people.
While the Frostburg Community Pool is currently closed, on Thursday the city began filling the pool with the hope of opening Thursday of next week. It's now a matter of having the health department come up to do an inspection and training employees on the new guidelines, said Brian Vought, Frostburg's director of Parks and Recreation.
"We basically have to take our pool surface area (13,050 square feet) and divide it by 36," said Vought, about how the governor's order wants pools to define 25% capacity. "I don't think we would be comfortable with 362 (people). I doubt it will be 362 people, but we will get in as many as we can safely accommodate."
During his press conference last week, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced May 30 will be when public swimming pools are allowed to open up.
Across state lines in the Mountain State, the Piedmont city pool has already been through its spring cleaning. However, the pool still needs to be painted, filled and a water sample sent to the health department, prior to opening.
"It's been cleaned and drained," said Carrie Lewis, city clerk of Piedmont. "We're proceeding as normal, but may have a delayed opening."
There are health and safety procedures to figure out before opening, too, Lewis said.
