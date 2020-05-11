CUMBERLAND — Susie Thomas describes online education as a new frontier that provides challenges for everyone involved.
But along the way, administrators, teachers, students and parents have displayed collaboration, creativity and patience, she said.
Thomas teaches eighth-grade language arts.
Her job was based at Washington Middle School, but because of the global pandemic, she now works from home.
“I miss my students very much, but because it is impossible to be in the classroom right now, we are doing everything we can to continue educating our students, who are always our first priority,” Thomas said via email.
To slow the spread of COVID-19, all Maryland public schools closed in mid-March, Karen Salmon, state superintendent of schools, announced at that time.
Because of the need for remote instruction, Allegany County Public Schools implemented a Continuity of Learning program.
Of more than 8,000 ACPS students, roughly 73% now do school work via online platforms.
Most of the remaining students use learning packets regularly distributed at each of the system’s schools.
Principals and staff continue to contact a small percentage of parents of students that have not engaged with online platforms or learning packets.
Each student in special education services must receive an individualized Continuity of Learning program.
“It has been a massive undertaking, but the supervisors, administrators and teachers have been so flexible and diligent about getting this off the ground,” ACPS Chief Academic Officer Kim Kalbaugh said via email of the remote education program. “Our information technology folks have also been working very diligently to problem solve all of our connectivity and technology issues.”
Mac Cohen, 17, is a junior at Fort Hill High School.
“The pros of online learning include easier time management, the availability of more free time, and the ability to still review effectively without having any face-to-face contact,” he said via email.
But cons include a disconnect between teachers and students, Cohen said.
“Without face-to-face interactions, it is much harder to maintain student-teacher relationships,” he said. “It is an ineffective way to learn new material, and it is much harder to contact teachers and get responses in a timely manner.”
It’s also much harder to stay focused when learning from home, Cohen said.
“There is always the option for students to procrastinate,” he said.
Mac’s brother, Quinn Cohen, 15, is a freshman at Fort Hill.
“I find it easier to manage my time and my workload with online learning,” he said. “The teachers offer pacing guides which help to keep us on track.”
Typically, his teachers reply to his questions within 30 minutes, “unless I am up doing my work late at night and send a question then,” Quinn Cohen said. “Although the teachers respond pretty quickly, in class, we can receive immediate response to our questions and continue with our work right away. We do have some lag time now.”
He said his biggest challenge with remote learning is to stay motivated and focused.
“It is easier when the teacher is right in front of you to stay on task,” he said.
Quinn Cohen also said he’s glad the school year isn’t lost “and we can continue to earn credit for our hard work.”
In addition to being the siblings’ mom, Moriah Cohen is a school counselor at Fort Hill.
“Although my children would rather be in school to be receiving face-to-face instruction from their teachers and socializing with their peers, we all can agree that this is the next best option,” she said.
“There have been many unknowns in this situation but the teachers and staff have been diligent in helping to find answers and alternatives,” Moriah Cohen said.
From the perspective of a school counselor, she misses seeing her students and interacting with them on a daily basis.
“I worry about how they are handling these new stressors,” Cohen said. “Fortunately, there are plans in place and the counselors have been able to talk with and virtually meet with students.”
During a recent online school board meeting, student member Omaer Naeem talked of struggles he and many of his peers face with the Continuity of Learning program.
“While ACPS is doing an excellent job … students shouldn’t be penalized for this global pandemic,” he said. “Classes, grades, schooling, it’s all extremely difficult with this situation going on because not all (students) have access to a place to study in their own homes.”
Omaer also asked the board to provide plans for events such as proms and high school graduation ceremonies.
“I think that we’d all greatly appreciate some transparency with these as it would certainly alleviate some of the stress that we’re dealing with,” he said.
For Washington Middle School eighth-grader Carter Hess, 14, the easiest part about the online learning program is that he’s not rushed to finish his assignments
“At my own home, I can take as much time as I need and work at my own pace,” he said via email.
“The most difficult part is probably finding what class assignments to complete first,” Hess said. “Some are more time consuming than others.”
Providing online instruction was a new experience for Jeannette Milburn, a fifth-grade teacher at John Humbird Elementary School.
“For my grade level, we use Google Classroom,” she said via email of the learning platform she’s used every day since the beginning of the school year.
Milburn created a weekly calendar on which she posts daily accomplishments that students are expected to meet.
She also posts daily videos that explain assignments to her students.
“One huge challenge for me is wanting to be with my students especially if they need extra support,” Milburn said. “My students write comments to me (but) I would prefer to be in their presence so that I can see what they are doing and provide necessary feedback.”
Additionally, she can’t easily converse with students that don’t have access to online learning.
“The disconnect that I feel towards my students is a huge issue for me,” Milburn said. “Since I teach (fifth) grade, I feel for these students because they are missing out on their last moments of elementary school (and) on making those final memories with their friends before they head off to middle school.”
She said she’s grateful Gov. Larry Hogan and the state school superintendent made necessary decisions to keep everyone safe.
Shera Chandler teaches local, state and federal government, AP psychology and contemporary world issues to students in grades nine, 11 and 12 at Fort Hill.
ACPS has used online resources for several years to supplement lessons taught each day in the classroom, she said via email.
“COVID-19 has thrown us into a situation that we do not like, but it has given us the opportunity to grow as educators,” Chandler said.
“The challenge is to learn as we go as to what is effective and what is not with the online system,” she said.
In an ideal world, teachers would have the time to try new online strategies over the course of a school year, Chandler said.
“But the situation right now calls for us to learn along with the students,” she said.
“Using technology in and outside the classroom can only enhance the material we teach each day,” Chandler said.
