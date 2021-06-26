FROSTBURG — Stephen Dunn, the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet who later in life found love in Western Maryland, and moved here, died late Thursday. He was 82 years old.
Dunn’s health deteriorated swiftly over recent weeks, aggravated by Parkinson’s disease, with which he had been living since the early 1990s. But for much of the year he wrote in the mornings, revised what he’d written in the afternoons, and played pingpong with friends at the Finzel home he shared with his wife, the writer Barbara Hurd.
Indeed, Dunn — who authored 21 books of poetry, and two books of prose — recently completed a final book, the forthcoming “The Not Yet Fallen World,” that gathers what he regarded as his best work from a writing life that spanned six decades.
Dunn was a professor at Richard Stockton College of New Jersey, now Stockton University, when in 2002 he was invited to read his work at Frostburg State University, where Hurd was a professor of English. She soon would hold a place in Dunn’s heart, as well as his work.
Dunn moved that year to Finzel, where he wrote nine books — early drafts of which he workshopped with a small group of area writers that has been meeting on Thursdays for more than 35 years.
Mountain Maryland, much like other places Dunn lived — southern New Jersey and the neighborhood of Forest Hills in Queens, New York — often served as a setting for his poems. He and Hurd regularly hosted salons at their home, inviting writers and musicians to perform for, and mingle with, members of the community.
While Dunn read the Times-News each day after breakfast, on Sundays he drove to the local Sheetz for a copy of The New York Times, then to the nearby McDonald’s drive-thru for pancakes.
He sometimes could be seen — first with a cane, then in a wheelchair — at the poker tables at Rocky Gap Casino Resort. In summers he often stopped at Frostburg Freeze for root beer floats.
While Dunn gave over much of his life to poetry, he reserved space for sports, especially basketball: A proficient jump shot earned him the nickname “Radar” on the Hofstra University team that went 23-1 during the 1959-’60 season.
Dunn once wrote, “What basketball and poetry have in common is that they each provide opportunities to be better than yourself — opportunities for transcendence.”
In addition to the 2001 Pulitzer Prize, Dunn collected an Academy Award in Literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters and prizes from publications including Poetry, Poetry Northwest, and Mid-American Review. He was a finalist in 1996 for the National Book Critics Circle Award, and won fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Guggenheim Foundation.
Dunn is survived by Hurd, two daughters, Andrea Dunn and Susanne Dunn, a stepdaughter, Tara Perry, a stepson, Adam Wilson, two grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and a first wife, Lois Coder (née Kelly).
The family deeply appreciates caregiver Kay Stanton, who devoted herself to Dunn over the last three years, and asks that memorial gifts be given in support of local independent bookstore Main Street Books at 2 E. Main St., Frostburg, MD, 21532-1332: https://gofund.me/bb70b52b
A private memorial service will be held in the near future.
