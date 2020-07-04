CUMBERLAND — America, the world for that matter, is in quite a different spot from where it was in November of last year, when the first part of this election year series was conducted. Impeachment, primaries, foreboding markers of a trade war with China and the nebulous ‘what ifs’ of future House and Senate control took center stage.
Some of the answers to those questions have taken shape; incumbent Republican President Donald Trump’s likely primary challenger for the presidency is former Vice President Joe Biden — not to forget challengers from much-maligned smaller political parties like the Greens and Libertarians.
Yet, ever since the calendar turned to 2020, new issues have cropped up at an alarming rate. There’s a worldwide pandemic impacting lives and economies, and protest and civil unrest have filled the streets in recent weeks.
Questions in this round of the “Pulse of the Voters” series ranged from the federal government’s response to the pandemic to protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
Pulse of the Voters is a project where reporters in Times-News’ parent company’s CNHI’s 22-state footprint have conversations with people who played a pivotal role in electing Republican President Donald Trump in 2016.
Government handling of pandemic
Federal government agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration and Health and Human Services acted professionally and President Trump made the correct choice in closing down international travel and ports of entry, said Todd Logsdon, of Frostburg and a member of the Republican State Central Committee for Allegany County. “The health guidelines released by the federal government were instrumental in flattening the curve.”
With the death toll from the virus exceeding 130,000 in America, Cassie Conklin, a Frostburg resident and freelance investigative journalist, thought otherwise. “We lacked PPE, a comprehensive testing and tracing program or a coordinated national quarantine. As a result, I expect a second wave in the fall, and this threat is substantiated by medical professionals. I fear for our country.”
“They had a close eye on the virus, keeping track of what was happening, how many people were dying, how many people were being affected,” said Robert Harman, Keyser, West Virginia, resident and former Mineral County commissioner and Mineral County GOP chairman.
Given when the federal government knew how dangerous the virus was in January and intensive lockdown measures didn’t start until March, Noah DeMichelle, a Frostburg resident and Frostburg State University student, thinks it’s still being handled poorly. “President Trump’s dismissing of the White House pandemic team was an incredibly foolish move. I think his decision to withdraw from the WHO is a bad move for future pandemics.”
Reopening politicshelping Trump?
None of the reopening fight has been helpful to President Trump, DeMichelle said. “For those voters that were in the middle and voted for President Trump as a new voice and not a politician, I think coronavirus, along with other things that have happened during his term, have opened their eyes to this.”
“I don’t think partisanship helps anything,” Harman said.
For Conklin, the fight to “reopen” is cultural, too, not just political. “I do not believe it is helping President Trump’s reelection campaign. If anything, it makes obvious the contradictions in his platform. How can he say he is pro-life when he has yet to mourn his citizens who have died from COVID-19?” she said.
“President Trump wants the economy to reopen immediately to stop the bleeding that many businesses and workers have endured for the last several months,” Logsdon said. “President Trump believes that the American people are intelligent and compassionate enough to make the right decisions about their safety without undue pressure from the government.”
Do you believe the economic recovery will be as fast as President Trump predicts or take two or three years to get back to where we were before the coronavirus struck?
Most were less than bullish on the economic recovery.
“I think the president is trying to be a cheerleader. I think it will recover, but I’m not sure it’s going to recover as fast as he indicates, but I know that he’s trying to help,” Harman said.
“An upcoming economic recession was predicted before COVID-19, but now it seems unavoidable,” said Conklin. She estimates a five- to seven-year recovery, and thinks it will be important to focus on income inequality going forward.
“The Dow Jones has gained back a majority of what it lost during the shutdown, people are anxious and ready to get back to living,” Logsdon said. He believes “the rugged American spirit is returning to the forefront.”
COVID-19 response
The response became a tool for both parties to push divisive agendas, Conklin said. “I wish we had committed ourselves to the quarantine in March because the long-lasting ramifications of the shutdown will be harsher now.”
“The virus response and shutdown may have been necessary actions to curtail the spread of the virus,” Logsdon said.
“None of us knew what we were facing, and I don’t blame the officials for social distancing, masks being used, the vulnerable population were warned about going out,” Harman said. “I’m almost 83 years old, I appreciated the way they tried to help with people of my age.”
George Floyd death
“It’s quite evident that Floyd’s death was tragic, unnecessary and endemic of a larger problem that still pervades the minds of many in our society,” Logsdon said. “The protests in Washington, Minneapolis, Baltimore and other cities have been overtaken by marauding bands of people who care very little about the actual cause and are instead bent on destruction for its own sake.”
“I think we have some serious issues — fundamental, structural — in this country, and I don’t think it just is centered on law enforcement. We need to examine the way that our police forces, our education system, our prison system, all of these things are set up, because they do not work for everyone at the time being,” DeMichelle, who fully supports the protests, said. The American people realize this system isn’t working for everyone — “we are going to protest for better, for change, and I think that’s very patriotic.”
“George Floyd and Black Americans are the target of institutionalized racism and police brutality,” said Conklin, who supports the Black Lives Matter protests. “We must all address this reality.”
“I think George Floyd was murdered,” Harman said. “I don’t think the protests would in any way get involved with the looting and destruction. For me, it took away from the reason for the protests.”
Follow staff writer Brandon Glass on Twitter @Bglass13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.