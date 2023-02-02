CUMBERLAND — If Queen City Charlie is right, spring is just around the corner.
Cumberland’s prognosticating groundhog mascot didn’t see his shadow during a Groundhog Day celebration on Thursday at City Hall Plaza. That means an early spring for Cumberland, according to German folklore.
The predication was at odds, however, with Charlie’s rival, Punxsutawney Phil, who saw his shadow in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, and predicted six more weeks of winter.
Groundhog Day, which dates to 1818, is a tradition carried to the United States by German immigrants and always held on Feb. 2. If the groundhog sees its shadow, six more weeks of winter will follow. If not, mild weather is on its way.
Tuesday’s event was the 16th in Cumberland.
Charlie is actually a person donning a groundhog costume who took over last year following the death of Western Maryland Murray.
Murray, an actual groundhog who was part of city festivities with Tri-State Zoological Park owner Bob Candy since 2008, never got a forecast wrong, according to city officials.
Charlie also predicted an early spring last year.
“I like Charlie more and more every year,” Mayor Ray Morriss said.
Cumberland is expected to see a brief cold spell over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Friday's high was expected to be 20 degrees, followed by an overnight low of 8. By Sunday, though, the forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high of 50 degrees.
