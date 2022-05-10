CUMBERLAND — Queen City Creamery will celebrate its 20th birthday Sunday.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the business at 108 Harrison St. “will have giveaways and chances to win free custard for a year,” managing partner Rhiannon Brown said.
“We will donate 20% of our frozen custard sales that day to the Western Maryland Food Bank,” she said.
History
After 13 years in business, owner Terry Michels said the ice cream parlor would close in 2015.
“I truly love Cumberland and especially the downtown business community,” Michels stated at that time. “But at 67 years old it is time for me to move on to a different life … I will always fondly recall my days and nights and weekends spent at the Queen City Creamery.”
Soon after, the business was purchased by Brown, Chelsea Boyle, Linda Freas and Dustin Freas, who expanded the Creamery’s offerings.
In 2016, the Allegany County Liquor Control Board approved the Creamery’s plan to add alcoholic drinks, including “adult milkshakes” to its menu.
Awards
In 2017, the National Ice Cream Retailers Association awarded the Creamery runner-up for its brown sugar bourbon flavor.
In 2018, the National Ice Cream Retailers Association awarded Queen City Creamery’s banana cream pie frozen custard as runner-up in the Best New Flavor category. The custard was chosen from 25 other flavors that were entered during the judging.
Last year, Queen City Creamery won a red ribbon for its vanilla frozen custard at the largest ice cream retailers’ event in the country held in Orlando, Florida, the North American Ice Cream Association announced.
The 2021 sensory judging was conducted under the direction of dairy scientist Sam Alcaine of Cornell University.
News
Recently, the Creamery was mentioned in Chesapeake Bay Magazine.
“For yummy frozen custard and tasty lunches, stop by local favorite Queen City Creamery,” the publication stated.
The Creamery also recently announced it will open a second storefront at Rocky Gap State Park.
“Coming Memorial Day weekend, we will be offering our signature frozen treats, plus a special menu of delicious foods and baked goods,” the Creamery posted on its Facebook page. “Thanks to the Hawk's Nest for supporting our local business, and we are thrilled to bring our awesome frozen custard to the visitors at Rocky Gap.”
Community
“The most important things about Queen City Creamery always tie into our mission (to) provide a great product with great customer service, to give back to our community, and to provide a great place of employment for our staff,” Brown said.
Allegany County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Juli R. McCoy talked of efforts that go into revitalizing the community’s history, and said Terry Michels and her husband Rick “set the bar for future projects” for the Creamery.
“Rhiannon and her team continue to reset that bar whether through their creative and new ideas that we can enjoy locally, or by expanding their reach far outside the Queen City,” she said. “Rhiannon is one of my dearest friends, and as a voice for our business community, it brings me such joy to celebrate not only her accomplishments, but those of her entrepreneurial vision and fortitude through which our community thrives.”
Downtown Cumberland Business Association Marketing Chair Becky McClarran, of McClarran and Williams, Inc., said Queen City Creamery is a great combination of an old-fashioned ice cream parlor and deli with a modern twist.
"It's a great place to meet up with friends," she said.
"I love to see how Rhiannon has expanded the Creamery from its location in downtown Cumberland to serving baseball fans ... She has taken Queen City Creamery and made it her own," McClarran said.
"From day one when (the Michelses) opened the Creamery to today, Queen City Creamery has consistently been an active part of downtown Cumberland," she said. "The owners have made sure that they have been a supportive part of our community."
Details
Queen City Creamery is open daily except on major holidays, features award-winning homemade frozen custard, milkshakes and malts, specialty coffee and teas, and many deli items.
The Creamery's custard can also be found at: Ristorante Ottaviani, Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn, Omni Bedford Springs Resort, Buddy Lou’s, Washington Nationals stadium, and Frederick Keys stadium.
Learn more at queencitycreamery.com.
