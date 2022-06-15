FRIENDSVILLE — Tim Palmer is eager to revisit Garrett County this fall as he researches for an update to his book, “Youghiogheny: Appalachian River” published by University of Pittsburgh Press in 1984.
In a Tuesday interview with the Cumberland Times-News, Palmer, an award-winning author of more than 30 books on rivers, conservation, and the environment, talked of sections proposed for trail development along protected areas of the Yough, which is considered a Scenic and Wild River by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
During the 2022 legislative session, $4.7 million was set aside by the Maryland General Assembly in DNR’s Critical Maintenance Program for trails from Swallow Falls to Sang Run, and Sang Run to Kendall.
While Palmer said he is not familiar with details of the trail proposals, and neither are many other folks considering that DNR officials said they didn’t ask for the money and therefore don’t have a plan, he said the precautionary principle should apply.
“This section of the Yough is really unique and special because of its wildness,” he said.
“It would behoove us to be very careful in any decisions to develop it or to diminish any of the wildness that’s there,” Palmer said.
Palmer, who lives in Oregon, has canoed or rafted on more than 400 rivers in the U.S. and western Canada.
He is also featured in the film "Protected" about the National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.
Palmer said the Yough in Garrett County includes “intense white water” in an area that is unique because it is undeveloped.
“I can’t wait to come back (and) see that section of the river again,” he said.
‘Could this money be better spent?’
Palmer also talked of areas, including Ohiopyle State Park, where trail development was probably a good idea.
“I think the situation here may be different,” he said of the Yough trails proposal. “Could this money be better spent?”
Other folks, including Steve Storck, who owns land in the Youghiogheny Wild River Corridor and has worked in the outdoor recreation industry across the country for more than 30 years, have asked that question.
Garrett County’s recreation plan includes projects that are consistent with laws and policy, have a high level of community support and are endorsed by the towns of Oakland and Friendsville, he said.
“Both would make large positive economic development impacts to these communities and the county,” Storck wrote in an email, which he provided the Cumberland Times-News, to Sen. George Edwards, who supports development of the Yough trails.
‘Adjust the location of the trails’
Edwards was also included on an email, which he provided the Cumberland Times-News, from DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio earlier this month that stated “this appropriation was not part of DNR’s capital budget request nor the governor’s” Fiscal 2023 budget submission.
“Trail development of this scope and size will require a diligent and thoughtful planning process,” she said. “This is particularly true given that the locations specified in the legislative language must take into consideration the regulatory provisions of the Scenic and Wild Rivers Act.”
Provisions of the law, along with terrain challenges, may result in the need “to adjust the location of the trails and develop design features that would work in this corridor,” Haddaway-Riccio said.
“Last but not least, DNR would like to ensure that we receive adequate community and public input throughout the process,” she said.
“Given that critical maintenance funds cannot be used to support feasibility studies, I wanted to let you know that DNR will use a portion of the mandated funding for a preliminary engineering report,” she said. “This will allow us to develop a draft plan that would ensure that any trail development in the corridor is fully consistent with statute and regulations governing Wild and Scenic River designations. It would also provide a draft document by which we could solicit public engagement and input, a hallmark of the Hogan administration and DNR.”
‘Big economic impact on the county’
Edwards said he believes nothing in the Wild and Scenic Rivers law prevents trail development in the proposed areas.
“So, (Haddaway-Riccio’s) approach is a good one and will allow opportunity for people to have input,” he said via email.
“This whole issue on the Yough River goes all the way back to when I was a commissioner in Garrett County,” Edwards said. “I have been involved with this longer than any of the other people that have made comments recently that I have seen.”
When the state zoned the corridor in the 1970s, “that upset a lot of local people, especially the property owners,” he said.
“I worked with the Department of General Services and others to get them to purchase the land where there were willing sellers,” Edwards said.
“In the end, the state owns most of the land in the corridor,” he said. “I do not support the state buying land and then locking it up so the people of Maryland can’t enjoy it."
The proposed trails “would be a part of the Garrett County loop trail which I believe is something like 150 miles long,” Edwards said. “The Garrett trails group has been piecing together this loop over the years.”
He said local officials also support the proposed trails.
“They may not have known immediately about the funding as it came about rather quickly, because the money for the budget kept increasing, but it was brought out during the bill hearing,” Edwards said. “I am sure they do appreciate the funding because when the whole Garrett trail system is complete it will have a big economic impact on the county and the towns.”
