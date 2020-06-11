CUMBERLAND — Where to house the next downtown manager was the subject of much discussion during Thursday morning's meeting of the Downtown Development Commission.
Chairwoman Sandi Saville shared an update on the status of a search for someone to fill the position, which has sat vacant since last autumn. To date, she said, she's received four applications.
The process of finding applicants, Saville said, is "taking longer than I wish." She estimated it will be August at the earliest before someone is hired and begins work.
Cumberland City Councilwoman Laurie Marchini asked for the DDC’s perspective on where to house the new manager, whether it be in City Hall or the Cumberland Economic Development Commission, and who would supervise the eventual hire. It’s been the subject of much discussion amongst the council, Marchini said, and she wanted the board’s input.
Historically, the downtown manager has been supervised by the DDC.
Saville said her position on the matter has evolved with time. When the CEDC merger with the county was underway, Saville said, she thought it “made a lot of sense” for the person to be under the oversight of either of those entities.
However, with circumstances having changed now, Saville said her concern is the scope of work the person they ultimately hire would have to perform if supervised by the CEDC. The job would almost certainly focus exclusively on the special taxing district, she said, and so should perform work only funded by those taxes.
“I don’t see how you have a board on one hand and then somebody else telling this person what to do,” Saville said. “I just don't see how it works, and I can say that from me trying to be in the middle.”
Mayor Ray Morriss said he agrees with Saville’s assessment of the possibility for confusion. They’ll have more input and guidance from the city along the way, he noted, and mentioned that they want to continue with the stalled city-CEDC merger eventually.
Morriss also noted that while they’re still interested in working on removing the special tax, COVID-19 upended the city’s revenue so badly that it’s a non-issue until further notice. They have to ensure they get the money they did before “and hopefully greater,” Morriss said, so until that situation stabilizes, action to that end is tabled.
He felt the role should be held at City Hall, Morriss said.
Marchini said that when manager Mikayla Dodge held the role, “things didn’t go as planned,” which was “not entirely (Dodge’s) doing,” she said. “I think there needs to be clear supervision as well as mentoring. The model we use just didn’t work over the previous time frame.”
Saville questioned how another body would adequately supervise their employee.
Commission member Doug Schwab urged a more unified voice in working with the next manager, and that the board “make plans and not shoot from the hip to make decisions. Look at it as a long-term thing, how do we get through, make it better?”
Member Larry Jackson said he understood Saville’s concerns, and also agreed Dodge didn’t have “very good guidance” and the board should consider having the next manager physically closer to the CEDC, especially on the eve of construction beginning downtown.
Because the two will work together almost daily, Jackson said, it would be “unconscionable” for them to not be in proximity.
“From a DDC perspective, I don’t see where we’re giving anything up having them closely associated with the CEDC,” Jackson said. “… I want that communication on a daily basis, and I want someone who is more than an events coordinator. The oversight needs to come from there … or we’re shortchanging everybody.”
When Dodge held the role, Jackson said, it was in part “like a fish flopping around with no direction” because she wasn’t working closely enough with the CEDC in his opinion, hindering communication between the bodies.
Member David Romero said where they were physically located was something of a moot point compared to the work performed.
“I think the critical thing is we’re cooperating closely with the CEDC,” Romero said, adding that he felt the nature of the role is such that the person who holds it would not be in their office much anyway.
Finance chair Ed Huber agreed that it didn’t matter much where they’re housed, and matters more that they’re versed in economic development. As long as the DDC has input and regular communication, Huber said, all should be well.
Saville said she agreed, and was primarily concerned with making sure all facets of the role are effectively filled wherever the position is housed.
The council also voted to adopt a preliminary budget of $323,797 for fiscal year 2021.
