Racing returning to fairgrounds

CUMBERLAND — Dirt track auto racing will return Saturday to the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
Racing usually kicks off in April, however several races were canceled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus. Officials hope Saturday will be the start of a shortened 2020 season.
"Anyone, all classes, are welcome to come practice," Todd Brode, promoter for the Greater Cumberland Raceway, said. "Gates open at 4 p.m. and we start at 6 p.m. We're also going to run features for four cylinders and the 602 Crate Modifieds."
Brode's group was awarded a three-year contract extension in December to operate at the fairgrounds.
"We haven't raced since early October of last year, so we're looking forward to it," he said. "We lost 11 races already this year. We usually start in April, so we're two and a half months behind."
The Allegany County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its June 11 meeting to allow limited race activities due to COVID-19.
"It will be limited and they will have to follow the rules set forth by the governor," said Commissioner Creade Brodie Jr. "Remember, we are not the ones sponsoring the race; the only thing we are doing is renting the facilities. They agreed to follow state rules and regulations. It's up to them."
Brode said the races at the fairgrounds will follow the same protocol placed on the Hagerstown Raceway and any race tracks opening in Maryland.
"Everyone that enters the fairgrounds is considered a participant and must sign a COVID-19 waiver form when entering," said Brode. "We will follow CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), state and county guidelines."
Event rules state face masks are encouraged and social distancing requirements must be followed. No food or drink will be sold at the track.
Brode said families will be allowed to sit together but officials will "police" against groups of people gathering.
"There is plenty of room at the grandstands where people can get away from people," he said. Brode said he hopes races continue through October if there are no setbacks with the virus.
"With a lot of stuff canceled at the fairgrounds because of what is going on, we're probably looking at getting about 15 races in," he said.
Jason Bennett, interim county administrator, also spoke to the Times-News following the county meeting.
"They've already canceled several (races), so they are going to try to get started again," said Bennett. "I don't know how many (races) they will have. It depends on how this first go-round goes. We gave them the governor's guidelines. They have to follow the guidelines to do it. We graciously amended it for them so they could follow the guidelines.
"If things go backwards on us we would have to deal with it. But as things are opening up a little bit, that helps the races. This at least gets their folks back on the track, which is what they are looking for."
Follow staff writer Greg Larry on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.