Rain expected from Hurricane Laura remnants

CUMBERLAND — Up to an inch of rain is expected late Friday into early Saturday, courtesy of the remnants of Hurricane Laura, according to AccuWeather.
“We will see some enhanced rainfall with what’s left of the moisture," Senior Meterologist Dan Pydynowski said.
Rainfall amounts could be heavier across Garrett County, Pydynowski said Thursday morning as Hurricane Laura hit the Louisiana and Texas coastline, leaving a trail of destruction before heading north.
The storm was not expected to include strong winds by the time it reached Mountain Maryland and surrounding areas.
“The moisture will be combining with another storm system — a storm center from the Great Lakes that will bring a cold front through the area,” Pydynowski said.
“We should see a half-inch to an inch in Cumberland — a decent rainfall."
Temperatures were expected to be the low 80s with high humidity Friday night into Saturday.
“Sunday it dries out with the temperature about 80 and much less humidity,” he said.
The National Weather Service forecast differed slightly, detailing possible damaging wind gusts from organized severe thunderstorms Saturday as the remnants of Laura moved across the region.
