CUMBERLAND — Citizens of the tri-state region have organized an event for Sunday to show support for the men and women of law enforcement.
The Back the Blue Rally will be held from 3-5 p.m. in front of City Hall, and participants are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
The slogan behind the event reads, “Come out and show your support for our area law enforcement, corrections and military police.”
According to Allegany County Sheriff Craig Robertson, the idea for the event began with a group of citizens.
“It was a rally that was started by several delegates in Annapolis, including our own delegate, Jason Buckel,” said Robertson. “There was a rally held there last week, which I was able to attend with a few other deputies from my office.
“I put a notice on our social media page about it and all at once it snowballed. Some of the local citizens felt they should do a Back the Blue Rally in Allegany County. It’s hard for people sometimes to travel to Annapolis with the distance ... so that is how it started.”
Several speakers will be part of Sunday’s event and law enforcement officers and citizens from around the area are invited to attend.
“It is not just for Cumberland,” the sheriff said.
Speakers scheduled to appear include Dels. Mike McKay and Jason Buckel; Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss, Chief of Police Chuck Ternent, Cumberland Police Department; Sgt. Chris Hill, Fraternal Order of Police 144 president; Lt. Israel Sibley, Allegany County Sheriff’s Department; Tonya Gomer, Allegany County grant writer; and Pastor David Hill. The event will include music by Chris Talley with Chantel Beam singing the national anthem.
Robertson said the event will not focus on political issues.
“It’s just to show support, no politics involved,” he said. “It’s just to support law enforcement and to come to the rally.
“I think we are blessed in Allegany County that we have the relationship that we have with the community and we want to keep it that way. We want to join and try to help strengthen our community and support each other and work with the community and repair any issues that we may have within the community.”
Robertson said he has a prior family engagement and won’t attend. “It’s unfortunate that I won’t be able to be there. I have planned a statement to be read at the rally. I won’t be there physically, but I will be there in spirit.”
