OAKLAND — Ram Arena at Southern High School is the self-proclaimed “Home of The 6th Man” — and for good reason. With a pair of wins this week, the Southern boys and girls basketball teams ensured that Ram Arena would also be the home of state quarterfinal basketball, as the two teams are slated for a doubleheader today in Oakland.
The Southern girls punched their ticket to what will be the opener of the twinbill with an emphatic 60-24 win over Allegany on Wednesday night to claim the Class 1A West Region I championship. The Rams outscored the Campers 32-5 in the second half. Brooke Davis, Jordyn Warnick and Josilyn Evans combined for 42 points, with Davis tallying a game-high 17. Warnick added 13 and Evans had 12.
The boys clinched a berth in the state quarters with a 50-33 victory against Mountain Ridge Thursday night after stretching a two-point lead at the end of the third with a 16-1 advantage during the final stanza. Isaac Upole, Cory Ashby and Bryson Wilt combined for 42 points, including 23 in the second half.
The girls (20-2), who have the No. 2 overall seed following reseeding of the region winners, host No. 7 National Academy Foundation (6-10) at 2 p.m. NAF won two-team North Region II with a 31-15 win over Reginald Lewis in the region final. The winner of this afternoon’s contest will play Surrattsville in the state semifinals on Friday at Towson University’s SECU Arena at 7 or 9 p.m.
The boys (21-3 overall, 20-2 MPSSAA) will host No. 8 Surrattsville (12-10) — who beat Central, 66-62, for the South Region II crown — at 6 p.m. The Rams won a three-way coin toss for the top overall seed, with Havre de Grade getting second and defending state champion Lake Clifton third. The winner of this evening’s game plays the winner of Crisfield and Edmondson/Westside at the Xfinity Center at University of Maryland-College Park on Friday at 3 or 5 p.m.
Kyle Bennett is a sports reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @KyleBennettCTN.
