KEYSER,W.Va. — Matthew Ravenscroft will serve as the next principal of Keyser High School after being unanimously confirmed by the Mineral County Board of Education Tuesday.
Ravenscroft will begin the new job Oct. 10, replacing former principal Lois Spencer, who was fired by the board in September. Christine Droppleman, the assistant principal, has served as interim principal since then.
Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft, Matthew Ravenscroft’s brother, recused himself from the room for the vote. The recommendation was introduced by Assistant Superintendent Kelli Wilson.
Matthew Ravenscroft was appointed to the position from his role as assistant principal at Keyser Middle School. He formerly worked as a social studies teacher at Mountain Ridge High School in Allegany County, winning the school system’s Teacher of the Year award for 2017-2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.