CUMBERLAND — Friday's fire that damaged a mobile home at 15815 Blooming Fields Drive in Rawlings remains under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
The 2:05 p.m. fire originated in a bedroom of the 14-by-70 square-foot mobile home owned by Christopher McLaughlin.
The fire marshal's office said the property loss totaled $15,000.
The fire was discovered by a neighbor, prompting alert of Rawlings Volunteer Fire Department and mutual aid volunteer fire companies.
Investigation determined there were electrical problems that had occurred earlier that morning at the property, the fire marshal's office said.
State fire investigators also reported a Thursday fire in an outbuilding at 12100 House Drive northeast in the Baltimore Pike area caused a loss estimated at $50,000.
The fire broke out just before noon in the interior of the building. The blaze occurred not long after a lawn mower was placed in the 40-by-50 square-foot building shortly after the device was used to cut grass.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation at the property that is owned by James L. House.
