RAWLINGS — A pre-dawn fire Saturday that damaged a storage garage at 24711 21st Street Bridge Road was caused by burning of trash that became out control and extended into a nearby garage, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
No injuries were reported in the 3:06 a.m. blaze that caused minor damages to a storage garage at the rear of a property owned by Jack Amoruso. The property loss was estimated at $1,000, the fire marshal's office said.
Potomac and Keyser volunteer firefighters extinguished the fire following alert by the Allegany County 911 emergency center after a tenant of the property discovered the fire.
Thirteen firefighters controlled the fire 20 minutes into the response and units were on the scene a short while before returning to their station, according to officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.