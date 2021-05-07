CUMBERLAND — A Rawlings man was arrested Thursday on assault and disorderly conduct charges after he allegedly created a disturbance in a Virginia Avenue business and yelled obscenities on the street after he was kicked out, according Cumberland Police.
Christoper Michael Freeman, 41, was also charged with creating an intoxicated public disturbance and failure to obey a lawful order. He was jailed on $1,000 bond at the Allegany County Detention Center following a bond hearing.
Police said Freeman resisted arrest after failing to comply with police orders and allegedly kicked officers as he was being placed in the police cruiser.
