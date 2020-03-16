Rawlings man arrested on five warrants

CUMBERLAND — A Rawlings man awaited appearance before a district court judge Monday after he was arrested on five warrants, Cumberland Police said.
Joseph Louis Thompson Jr., 35, was taken into custody Sunday.
He was then taken to the Allegany County Detention Center after being ordered jailed without bond by a district court commissioner.
Police said the warrants were issued in October and November of last year. Three of the court orders related to obstructing and hindering charges and driving with license privileges suspended and two stemmed from failure to appear in court on two occasions.
