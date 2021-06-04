city police lights

CUMBERLAND — A Rawlings man was arrested Thursday on a warrant stemming from alleged failure to comply with pretrial release conditions, according to Cumberland Police.

Christopher Michael Freeman Sr., 41, remained jailed Friday. The warrant was issued in connection with a previous charge of disorderly conduct, police said.

Police said Freeman was also issued a citation for destruction of property after he allegedly kicked and damaged a door at the police station during arrest processing.

