RAWLINGS — A 93-year-old Rawlings man died Wednesday after he became trapped while burning brush Tuesday on his property, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.
Charles W. Armstrong was flown to the Burn Center at MedStar Washington Hospital Center by Maryland State Police helicopter Tuesday afternoon with first-, second- and third-degree burns to his body after being overcome on his property in the 15100 block of Long Hill Drive.
"My heart breaks for the family of Mr. Armstrong," said State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci. "This is a horrific situation that demonstrates the hot weather and dry conditions are not exaggerated, and they affect every one of us."
The fire was reportedly discovered by an employee of American Insurance Center around 1:30 p.m. after he observed smoke in the area and deployed his drone to investigate where the smoke was coming from, the fire marshal's office said.
After observing a fire on the property, he and another man drove to the home and discovered Armstrong within the charred remains. They used two portable fire extinguishers to extinguish the fire, pulled Armstrong to safety and called 911, investigators said.
Firefighters from Cresaptown, Bowling Green, Rawlings and LaVale responded along with paramedics from the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services, who initially treated Armstrong before he was transported by helicopter to the burn center.
Officials said there was no evidence that Armstrong was using an accelerant such as gasoline to assist in the burning of the brush.
Marylanders are reminded by the fire marshal's office of safety and jurisdictional requirements when burning outdoors.
While the Maryland open burn ban is in effect annually between June 1 and Sept. 1, officials advise having the proper safeguards and checking the weather before burning.
